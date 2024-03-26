Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$18.09.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ARE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$14.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$15.25 to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Shares of TSE ARE opened at C$16.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.16. Aecon Group has a 52-week low of C$8.42 and a 52-week high of C$17.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Aecon Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.19%.

In other news, Senior Officer Martina Doyle sold 2,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.42, for a total value of C$37,191.30. In other news, Senior Officer Martina Doyle sold 2,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.42, for a total value of C$37,191.30. Also, Director Stuart Lee acquired 7,000 shares of Aecon Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$16.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$114,310.00. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

