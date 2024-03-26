Analysts Set Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Target Price at $26.55

Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.55.
HUN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Huntsman from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a report on Monday, December 11th.
Huntsman Price Performance
Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). Huntsman had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Huntsman Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 188.68%.
Institutional Trading of Huntsman
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Huntsman by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Huntsman Company Profile
Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.
