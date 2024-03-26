Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.90.

HBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $5.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.98 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.38. Hanesbrands has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $5.79.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hanesbrands by 16.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,483,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $244,503,000 after buying an additional 6,630,208 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hanesbrands by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,903,759 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $173,511,000 after buying an additional 597,523 shares during the period. Loews Corp grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Loews Corp now owns 16,500,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,590,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800,000 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 9.8% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 15,351,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $228,583,000 after buying an additional 1,371,689 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 14.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,365,722 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,680,000 after buying an additional 1,693,929 shares during the period. 80.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.