Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target to $381.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $374.00 to $381.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $363.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $387.00.

Accenture Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of ACN opened at $333.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $340.25. Accenture has a twelve month low of $261.68 and a twelve month high of $387.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Accenture will post 12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.78%.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total transaction of $1,119,118.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,417,957.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Accenture news, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total transaction of $1,059,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total value of $1,119,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,957.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,549,498 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. M3 Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Walden Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $3,040,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

