Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Given Buy Rating at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Intellicheck’s FY2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on IDN. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Intellicheck in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intellicheck in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Intellicheck Stock Up 28.1 %

NYSE:IDN opened at $3.92 on Friday. Intellicheck has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $4.25. The company has a market capitalization of $75.85 million, a P/E ratio of -39.20 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.93.

Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 10.77% and a negative net margin of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $5.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intellicheck will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intellicheck by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 949,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Intellicheck by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 47,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 8,889 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intellicheck by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 158,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 13,333 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 96,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions primarily in the United States. The company offers solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems.

