Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target Cut to $350.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $363.00 to $350.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ACN. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Accenture from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Accenture from $379.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $387.00.

ACN opened at $333.82 on Friday. Accenture has a 1-year low of $261.68 and a 1-year high of $387.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $370.19 and a 200-day moving average of $340.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Accenture will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 46.78%.

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 851 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.77, for a total value of $316,376.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,737 shares in the company, valued at $18,862,494.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.83, for a total transaction of $1,611,139.39. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 34,795 shares in the company, valued at $12,937,824.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.77, for a total value of $316,376.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,862,494.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock worth $9,549,498 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,850,765,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 101,214.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036,414 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,582 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,879,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,063,048,000 after purchasing an additional 989,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,751,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $614,615,000 after purchasing an additional 875,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

