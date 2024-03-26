Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target Cut to $80.00

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a sell rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BTIG Research cut shares of Papa John’s International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.70.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Papa John’s International

Papa John’s International Price Performance

Shares of PZZA opened at $66.32 on Friday. Papa John’s International has a 1-year low of $60.66 and a 1-year high of $86.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.61.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.84% and a negative return on equity of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $571.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Papa John’s International will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Papa John’s International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Laurette T. Koellner sold 2,886 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total value of $202,626.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,228.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Papa John’s International

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,603,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,705,000 after purchasing an additional 123,995 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,574,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,201,000 after purchasing an additional 207,550 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 31.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,866,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,327,000 after buying an additional 450,885 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,698,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,502,000 after buying an additional 192,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 7.0% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,411,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,275,000 after buying an additional 92,937 shares during the last quarter.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.