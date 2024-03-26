Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.89.

BOX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BOX from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

BOX opened at $28.24 on Tuesday. BOX has a twelve month low of $23.29 and a twelve month high of $31.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.15, a PEG ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.83.

In other BOX news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 7,750 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $193,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,121.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 7,750 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $193,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 136,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,121.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total value of $294,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,048,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,843,803.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,641,249 over the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in BOX in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,606,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in BOX by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,064,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,810,000 after purchasing an additional 159,111 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BOX by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 143,362 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 13,116 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in BOX during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Twenty Acre Capital LP acquired a new position in BOX during the fourth quarter worth about $3,729,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

