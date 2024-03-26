Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Receives $178.38 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $178.38.

TGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Target from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Gordon Haskett raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Target from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on Target from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Shares of TGT opened at $172.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.68. Target has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $175.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.13.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.27%.

In other news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,683,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Target by 6,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 378 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,945,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,401,142,000 after acquiring an additional 417,818 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

