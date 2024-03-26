THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on THO shares. Citigroup raised THOR Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet cut THOR Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on THOR Industries from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on THOR Industries

THOR Industries Stock Performance

Shares of THO opened at $109.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.00. THOR Industries has a 12-month low of $74.50 and a 12-month high of $129.31.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that THOR Industries will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other THOR Industries news, COO W. Todd Woelfer sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $383,295.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,309,905. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 371.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 950,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,386,000 after purchasing an additional 748,713 shares in the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of THOR Industries during the third quarter worth about $68,187,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of THOR Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,644,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of THOR Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,391,000. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 895,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,632,000 after purchasing an additional 485,307 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About THOR Industries

(Get Free Report

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.