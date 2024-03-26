EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $188.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EGP shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho lowered EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

Insider Transactions at EastGroup Properties

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Brent Wood sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total transaction of $456,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,617 shares in the company, valued at $18,752,230.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 16.0% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.4% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 5.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Price Performance

NYSE EGP opened at $179.11 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $180.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. EastGroup Properties has a 1-year low of $154.75 and a 1-year high of $188.85.

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 115.19%.

About EastGroup Properties

(Get Free Report

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Further Reading

