Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,209 ($15.28).
DNLM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,410 ($17.82) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,190 ($15.04) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.
Dunelm Group Stock Performance
Dunelm Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a GBX 51 ($0.64) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Dunelm Group’s previous dividend of $27.00. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Dunelm Group’s payout ratio is 5,890.41%.
About Dunelm Group
Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and armchairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows, and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.
