Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,209 ($15.28).

DNLM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,410 ($17.82) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,190 ($15.04) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Get Dunelm Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on DNLM

Dunelm Group Stock Performance

Dunelm Group Increases Dividend

Shares of DNLM stock opened at GBX 1,073 ($13.56) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,102.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,075.99. Dunelm Group has a 52 week low of GBX 964.87 ($12.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,335.54 ($16.88). The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.49. The company has a market cap of £2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 1,469.86, a P/E/G ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a GBX 51 ($0.64) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Dunelm Group’s previous dividend of $27.00. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Dunelm Group’s payout ratio is 5,890.41%.

About Dunelm Group

(Get Free Report

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and armchairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows, and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.