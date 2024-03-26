Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALEC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Alector in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised Alector from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Alector in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

In other Alector news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 18,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $130,352.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,000,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,842,629.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 18,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $130,352.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,000,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,842,629.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Gary Romano sold 6,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $41,526.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,485.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,554 shares of company stock worth $211,434 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALEC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Alector by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,172,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,875,000 after buying an additional 4,481,420 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP grew its holdings in shares of Alector by 342.2% during the 1st quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,206,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481,291 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Alector by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,337,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,293 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alector by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,836,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,664,000 after purchasing an additional 772,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alector by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,931,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,517,000 after purchasing an additional 650,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Alector stock opened at $5.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $571.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.33 and a 200-day moving average of $6.27. Alector has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $9.06.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $15.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 million. Alector had a negative return on equity of 77.15% and a negative net margin of 134.34%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alector will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

