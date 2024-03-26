Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.71.

CINF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 252.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 11,107.1% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $120.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.62. Cincinnati Financial has a fifty-two week low of $95.01 and a fifty-two week high of $121.38.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.33. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

