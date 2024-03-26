United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the four research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Bankshares

United Bankshares Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 206.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 735.6% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 449.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBSI opened at $34.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.92. United Bankshares has a 1-year low of $25.35 and a 1-year high of $38.74. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.00.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $402.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.98 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 8.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that United Bankshares will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 54.61%.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

