Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) PT Lowered to $31.00

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CTRA has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Coterra Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.85.

CTRA stock opened at $27.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Coterra Energy has a 52-week low of $22.91 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.31. The firm has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.20.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 27.48%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coterra Energy will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

In other news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $1,488,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 176,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,783,071.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $1,488,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 176,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,783,071.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $364,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 157.4% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

