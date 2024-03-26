FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $460.00 target price (down from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a $480.00 target price (up from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $444.11.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $444.90 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems has a 1 year low of $380.96 and a 1 year high of $488.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $468.28 and its 200-day moving average is $455.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.73.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.39. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 34.36%. The company had revenue of $545.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. Equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 15.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 31.04%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,147,798.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total value of $1,428,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,147,798.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total value of $713,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,559,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,175,146,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,165,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,271,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

