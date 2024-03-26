FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Raised to $325.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $315.00 to $325.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $300.70.

FedEx Price Performance

FDX stock opened at $282.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $247.18 and its 200 day moving average is $251.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. FedEx has a 52 week low of $213.80 and a 52 week high of $291.27. The firm has a market cap of $69.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that FedEx will post 17.49 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

FedEx declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other FedEx news, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,834.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,812,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,758,898,000 after buying an additional 82,994 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,155,472 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,004,941,000 after purchasing an additional 313,917 shares during the last quarter. Sentry LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,811,748,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in FedEx by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,667,462 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,686,738,000 after buying an additional 880,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in FedEx by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,063,938 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,076,619,000 after buying an additional 916,555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

