Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.88.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CLB shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Core Laboratories from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th.

Shares of CLB opened at $17.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.46 and its 200 day moving average is $18.69. The company has a market capitalization of $803.65 million, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.39. Core Laboratories has a 12-month low of $13.82 and a 12-month high of $27.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $128.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.80 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 15.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 4.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 9,913.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 171.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 97.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

