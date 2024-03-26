Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$3,966.67.

CSU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,150.00 to C$3,800.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,600.00 to C$4,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,800.00 to C$4,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,900.00 to C$4,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,900.00 to C$4,050.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

TSE:CSU opened at C$3,741.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$79.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.08, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3,715.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3,274.97. Constellation Software has a twelve month low of C$2,400.02 and a twelve month high of C$3,856.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $1.358 dividend. This represents a $5.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.99%.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides mission critical software solutions for public and private sector markets. The company is also involved in the software licensing; and sale of third-party hardware.

