Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE) Receives $60.22 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.22.

A number of research firms have commented on VTLE. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vital Energy in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Vital Energy in the second quarter worth about $800,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $942,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $818,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,765,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,536,000. 86.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VTLE opened at $50.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.91. Vital Energy has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $62.87.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $444.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.85 million. Vital Energy had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Vital Energy will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

