Critical Survey: AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNCO) and Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO)

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNCO – Get Free Report) and Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.2% of Two Harbors Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Two Harbors Investment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

AGNC Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.63 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. Two Harbors Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.8%. Two Harbors Investment pays out -90.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AGNC Investment $251.00 million N/A N/A N/A N/A Two Harbors Investment $480.36 million 2.80 -$106.37 million ($2.00) -6.51

This table compares AGNC Investment and Two Harbors Investment’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

AGNC Investment has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Two Harbors Investment.

Profitability

This table compares AGNC Investment and Two Harbors Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AGNC Investment N/A N/A N/A Two Harbors Investment -22.14% 2.47% 0.28%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for AGNC Investment and Two Harbors Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AGNC Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A Two Harbors Investment 0 6 1 0 2.14

Two Harbors Investment has a consensus price target of $14.63, suggesting a potential upside of 12.33%. Given Two Harbors Investment’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Two Harbors Investment is more favorable than AGNC Investment.

Summary

Two Harbors Investment beats AGNC Investment on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as American Capital Agency Corp. and changed its name to AGNC Investment Corp. in September 2016. AGNC Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions. It qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. As a REIT, the company must distribute at least 90% of annual taxable income to its stockholders. Two Harbors Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in St. Louis Park, Minnesota.

