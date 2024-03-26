Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.80.

Separately, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

PRGS opened at $52.76 on Tuesday. Progress Software has a fifty-two week low of $49.02 and a fifty-two week high of $62.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.39 and its 200 day moving average is $54.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.95.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.11. Progress Software had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The business had revenue of $177.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Progress Software will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 44.87%.

In other news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 7,500 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $430,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,046 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,810.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $430,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,810.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $39,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,657.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,998 shares of company stock worth $4,651,992 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Progress Software by 23.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 9,590 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 8,470 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 7,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

