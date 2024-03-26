Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.17.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ZD shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Ziff Davis in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

In other Ziff Davis news, EVP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $288,967.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,131.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZD. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Ziff Davis by 2.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 753,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,804,000 after purchasing an additional 21,448 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis during the third quarter valued at approximately $893,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ziff Davis by 232.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 37,800 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,834,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Ziff Davis by 18.6% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZD stock opened at $62.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. Ziff Davis has a one year low of $57.97 and a one year high of $78.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.07.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.02. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $389.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ziff Davis will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

