Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on STWD shares. UBS Group began coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.50 price target (down from $22.50) on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

STWD opened at $20.45 on Tuesday. Starwood Property Trust has a one year low of $16.06 and a one year high of $22.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 179.44%.

In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $508,250.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 925,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,825,254.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $1,654,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 950,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,978,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $508,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 925,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,825,254.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

