Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Receives $39.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COLL shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLL opened at $40.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.11 and a 200-day moving average of $28.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03 and a beta of 1.02. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $20.83 and a one year high of $40.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.25. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 107.39%. The business had revenue of $149.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.66 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 23,560 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total transaction of $760,516.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,474.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 34,034 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 19,879 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 892 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 11,296 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 76,876 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

