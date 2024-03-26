Critical Review: MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) and FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT)

MOGU (NYSE:MOGU – Get Free Report) and FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.1% of MOGU shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.8% of FLEETCOR Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 19.8% of MOGU shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of FLEETCOR Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MOGU and FLEETCOR Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MOGU $33.79 million 0.46 -$25.92 million N/A N/A FLEETCOR Technologies $3.76 billion 0.00 $981.89 million $13.20 N/A

Profitability

FLEETCOR Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than MOGU.

This table compares MOGU and FLEETCOR Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MOGU N/A N/A N/A FLEETCOR Technologies 26.13% 37.56% 7.75%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for MOGU and FLEETCOR Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MOGU 0 0 0 0 N/A FLEETCOR Technologies 0 4 10 0 2.71

FLEETCOR Technologies has a consensus price target of $299.67, suggesting a potential upside of ?. Given FLEETCOR Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FLEETCOR Technologies is more favorable than MOGU.

Volatility and Risk

MOGU has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FLEETCOR Technologies has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FLEETCOR Technologies beats MOGU on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MOGU

MOGU Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the online fashion and lifestyle business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online platform that primarily offers a range of fashion apparel and other products, including beauty products and accessories provided by third party merchants, as well as personal care, food, and medical beauty products. It also provides online marketing, commission, financing, technology, and other related services to merchants, brand partners/owners, and users; and technology services to insurance companies. The company offers its products through mobile apps, including flagship Mogujie app, mini programs on Weixin, and Weixin pay; websites comprising Mogu.com, Mogujie.com and Meilishuo.com. The company was formerly known as Meili Inc. and changed its name to MOGU Inc. in November 2018. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Vehicle Payments, Corporate Payments, Lodging Payments, and Other segments. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services; as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards. It also provides corporate payment solutions consisting of accounts payable automation; virtual cards, cross-border solutions; and purchasing and travel and entertainment card products, as well as lodging payments solutions for employees who travel overnight for work purposes; traveling crews and stranded passengers from airlines and cruise lines; and insurance policyholders displaced from their homes due to damage or catastrophe. In addition, the company offers gifts and payroll cards. It serves business, merchant, consumer, and payment network customers. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

