TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Receives $25.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

TTEC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barrington Research lowered TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on TTEC in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of TTEC in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEC opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.03. The company has a market cap of $469.06 million, a P/E ratio of 54.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.04. TTEC has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $38.09.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). TTEC had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 0.34%. On average, equities analysts expect that TTEC will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTEC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in TTEC by 123.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 502,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,889,000 after purchasing an additional 277,860 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in TTEC by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 459,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,954,000 after buying an additional 243,332 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in TTEC by 2,053.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 221,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after buying an additional 211,606 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TTEC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,381,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in TTEC by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 531,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,467,000 after buying an additional 131,719 shares during the period. 38.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTEC Holdings, Inc operates as a customer experience (CX) company that designs, builds, and operates technology-enabled customer experiences across digital and live interaction channels. It operates through two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides CX technologies for contact center as a service, customer relationship management, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics; creates and implements strategic CX transformation roadmaps; sells, operates, and provides managed services for cloud platforms and premise based CX technologies; creates proprietary IP to support industry specific and custom client needs; and offers CX consulting services.

