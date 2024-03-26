Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Receives $77.93 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.93.

APLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 18,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $1,068,179.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 173,998 shares in the company, valued at $9,949,205.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 18,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $1,068,179.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 173,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,949,205.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 2,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $149,320.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,629,289.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 351,923 shares of company stock worth $22,361,395. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,555,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,003,000 after buying an additional 85,701 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,558,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,460,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,277,000 after acquiring an additional 677,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APLS opened at $55.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 0.90. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $94.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.67.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73). The business had revenue of $146.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.34 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 133.34% and a negative return on equity of 178.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 545.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.50) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

