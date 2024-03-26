The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target to $211.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $175.00 to $211.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MPC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $183.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $179.33.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 0.2 %

MPC stock opened at $199.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Marathon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $104.32 and a fifty-two week high of $203.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.63. The stock has a market cap of $72.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.50.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. The firm had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.58%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

