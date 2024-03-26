Brokerages Set Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Target Price at $93.58

Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BCGet Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.58.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BC. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

NYSE BC opened at $93.08 on Thursday. Brunswick has a 52-week low of $66.47 and a 52-week high of $99.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.86.

Brunswick (NYSE:BCGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Brunswick will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is presently 28.24%.

In other Brunswick news, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $3,048,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,748,450.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John G. Buelow sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.12, for a total transaction of $211,353.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,016.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $3,048,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,748,450.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,696 shares of company stock valued at $4,574,199. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BC. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Brunswick during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Brunswick during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

