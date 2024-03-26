ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Mizuho

Mizuho restated their neutral rating on shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $139.00 price target on the energy producer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $132.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Johnson Rice cut shares of ConocoPhillips from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $135.12.

COP stock opened at $126.28 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $95.60 and a 1 year high of $127.35. The company has a market cap of $148.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.85 and a 200 day moving average of $115.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.61%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $502,781.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $293,399.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $502,781.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $293,399.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 23,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total value of $2,621,637.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,625 shares of company stock worth $9,651,553 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 4,364 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 35.9% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.8% in the third quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

