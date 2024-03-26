EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) PT Lowered to $236.00 at Morgan Stanley

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $236.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

EPAM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. HSBC upgraded EPAM Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Scotiabank raised EPAM Systems from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $325.33.

EPAM stock opened at $267.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.81, a PEG ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.14. EPAM Systems has a twelve month low of $197.99 and a twelve month high of $317.50.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.24. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total value of $1,047,697.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,934.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other EPAM Systems news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total transaction of $1,047,697.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,025,934.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $1,637,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,707,802. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,820 shares of company stock valued at $5,101,117 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,825,592 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,029,522,000 after purchasing an additional 34,575 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in EPAM Systems by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 98,779 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,371,000 after acquiring an additional 46,363 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in EPAM Systems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 21,026 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,252,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $426,000. Finally, Napa Wealth Management purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $416,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

