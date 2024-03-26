VerifyMe’s (VRME) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $1.70 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for VerifyMe’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

VerifyMe Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRME opened at $1.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.05. VerifyMe has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $2.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VerifyMe

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRME. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VerifyMe during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VerifyMe during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VerifyMe by 492.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 89,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 74,046 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of VerifyMe during the first quarter valued at $383,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in VerifyMe during the second quarter valued at $67,000. 8.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VerifyMe

VerifyMe, Inc, together with its subsidiary, PeriShip Global, LLC, operates as a technology solutions provider that specializes in products to connect brands with consumers and providing brands with end-to-end logistics management for their products. The company operates through two segments, VerifyMe Solutions and PeriShip Global Solutions.

