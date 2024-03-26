Citigroup Lowers Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Price Target to $42.00

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

OTEX has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised Open Text from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Open Text from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Open Text in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Open Text from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Open Text from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.25.

Get Open Text alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OTEX

Open Text Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ OTEX opened at $39.18 on Friday. Open Text has a 12 month low of $32.04 and a 12 month high of $45.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.73. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.36 and a beta of 1.09.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The software maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Open Text had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 22.99%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Open Text will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Open Text Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Open Text’s payout ratio is 212.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Open Text in the third quarter valued at $2,630,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Open Text by 7.1% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 837,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,543,000 after acquiring an additional 55,360 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 384.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 96,324 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 76,426 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P increased its position in Open Text by 1.6% during the third quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 11,515,807 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $404,144,000 after acquiring an additional 177,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 7.9% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 627,716 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,999,000 after buying an additional 45,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

About Open Text

(Get Free Report)

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.