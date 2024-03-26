Piper Sandler Trims Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Target Price to $36.00

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Community Healthcare Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.33.

CHCT opened at $25.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.69 million, a P/E ratio of 122.05, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.49 and a 200-day moving average of $27.43. Community Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $24.50 and a 12-month high of $37.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.458 dividend. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is presently 871.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHCT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 1,335.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 264.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 196.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $1.1 billion in 193 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and two properties classified as held for sale).

