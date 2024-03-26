Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Price Target Cut to $220.00

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fabrinet from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $159.29.

Fabrinet Stock Down 2.5 %

FN stock opened at $192.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 1.05. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $90.19 and a 52 week high of $229.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.18.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $712.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.76 million. On average, analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.52, for a total value of $2,055,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,339,615.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,776,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $686,074,000 after purchasing an additional 93,882 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,333,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $722,017,000 after acquiring an additional 16,228 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,987,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,195,000 after acquiring an additional 174,945 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,610,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,121,000 after acquiring an additional 138,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Fabrinet by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,258,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,518,000 after purchasing an additional 9,757 shares in the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

