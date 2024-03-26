Reviewing Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) & NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX)

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) and NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Diebold Nixdorf and NCR Voyix, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diebold Nixdorf 0 1 1 0 2.50 NCR Voyix 0 1 5 0 2.83

Diebold Nixdorf currently has a consensus target price of $27.00, indicating a potential downside of 21.81%. NCR Voyix has a consensus target price of $18.83, indicating a potential upside of 50.19%. Given NCR Voyix’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NCR Voyix is more favorable than Diebold Nixdorf.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diebold Nixdorf $3.76 billion 0.34 $1.38 billion N/A N/A NCR Voyix $3.83 billion 0.47 -$423.00 million ($3.01) -4.17

This table compares Diebold Nixdorf and NCR Voyix’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Diebold Nixdorf has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NCR Voyix.

Profitability

This table compares Diebold Nixdorf and NCR Voyix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diebold Nixdorf N/A N/A N/A NCR Voyix -5.98% 21.46% 2.33%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.0% of Diebold Nixdorf shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.0% of NCR Voyix shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Diebold Nixdorf shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of NCR Voyix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NCR Voyix beats Diebold Nixdorf on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics. It also provides banking product-related services comprising proactive monitoring and rapid resolution of incidents through remote service capabilities or an on-site visit; first- and second-line maintenance, preventive maintenance, and on-demand services; managed and outsourcing services, such as business processes, solution management, upgrades, and transaction processing; and cash management services. In addition, the company offers DN Vynamic software suite to simplify and enhance the consumer experience; modular and integrated point of sale and self-checkout terminals; printers, scales, and mobile scanners; and banknote and coin processing systems, as well as ordering kiosks. Additionally, it provides retail customer's product-related services, such as on-demand and professional services; maintenance and availability services; implementation services; managed mobility services; monitoring and advanced analytics; and store life-cycle management services. The company was formerly known as Diebold, Incorporated and changed its name to Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated in December 2016. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in North Canton, Ohio.

About NCR Voyix

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Retail, Hospitality, Digital Banking, Payments & Network, and Self-Service Banking segments. It offers managed services, including ATM-as-a-Service solutions that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers. The company also provides solutions for banking channel services, transaction processing, imaging, and branch services. In addition, it offers solutions for retail industry comprising comprehensive API-point of sale (POS) retail software platforms and applications, hardware terminals and peripherals, payment processing solutions, and consumer engagement solutions, as well as self-service kiosks, which consists of self-checkout (SCO). Further, the company provides technology solutions to customers in the hospitality industry comprising table-service, quick-service, and fast casual restaurants. It also offers cloud-based and cloud-enabled software applications for point-of-sale, back office, payment processing, kitchen production, restaurant management, eCommerce, and consumer marketing and loyalty; and hospitality-oriented hardware products, such as POS terminals, kitchen display systems, handheld devices, printers, and peripherals. Additionally, the company provides managed network and infrastructure services to enterprise clients, as well as professional, field, and remote services for network technologies. It also offers solutions for customer account opening and onboarding across digital, branch, and call center channels. The company was formerly known as NCR Corporation and changed its name to NCR Voyix Corporation in October 2023. NCR Voyix Corporation was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

