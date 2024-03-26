Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.25.

Commercial Metals Price Performance

CMC stock opened at $58.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.29 and a 200-day moving average of $49.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.32. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $59.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 23,619 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $1,219,921.35. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 72,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,739,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Lindsay L. Sloan sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total transaction of $30,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,653.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 23,619 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $1,219,921.35. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 72,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,739,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 284,385 shares of company stock worth $14,317,006 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commercial Metals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 13,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 67,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.4% during the second quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Stories

