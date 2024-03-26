Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $55.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Shares of FC opened at $38.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.11. Franklin Covey has a twelve month low of $32.19 and a twelve month high of $48.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.98 million, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.22.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.17. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 22.81% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $68.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.88 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Covey will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FC. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Covey during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Franklin Covey by 289.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the third quarter valued at $62,000. 69.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

