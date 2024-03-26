Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $110.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

GKOS has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Glaukos from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Glaukos from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Glaukos from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Glaukos in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Glaukos from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Glaukos currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $96.30.

GKOS opened at $88.66 on Friday. Glaukos has a 12-month low of $45.38 and a 12-month high of $97.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.89 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.49 and a 200-day moving average of $78.10.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.07). Glaukos had a negative net margin of 42.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Glaukos will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $441,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,702,215. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 60,000 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.55, for a total value of $4,953,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,835 shares in the company, valued at $4,609,179.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $441,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,702,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 246,183 shares of company stock worth $22,108,580. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Glaukos during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 126,642 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,067,000 after purchasing an additional 18,639 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 1,098.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 313,924 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,955,000 after buying an additional 287,736 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in Glaukos in the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 256.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 163,898 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,029,000 after acquiring an additional 117,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

