GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target Raised to $21.00

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Cowen from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

GPS has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of GAP from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of GAP from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded GAP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on GAP from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GAP from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GAP currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.89.

Get GAP alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on GAP

GAP Stock Down 0.6 %

GAP stock opened at $27.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. GAP has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $28.59. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.24.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.29. GAP had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.75) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that GAP will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GAP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.78%.

Insider Transactions at GAP

In other GAP news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 27,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $767,115.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,493,897.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other GAP news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 27,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $767,115.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,897.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 2,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $64,558.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 153,682 shares of company stock valued at $3,709,638. Corporate insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GAP

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of GAP by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in GAP by 1.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 114,213 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAP in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of GAP by 317.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of GAP by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

GAP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.