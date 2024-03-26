GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target Increased to $23.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Free Report) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird to $23.00 in a report released on Friday morning. They currently have a hold rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GPS. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of GAP from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on GAP from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of GAP from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded GAP from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of GAP from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GAP currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.89.

Get GAP alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on GAP

GAP Stock Performance

NYSE:GPS opened at $27.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.53. GAP has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $28.59.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.29. GAP had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.75) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that GAP will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

GAP Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Julie Gruber sold 24,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $556,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,832. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 2,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total transaction of $64,558.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Julie Gruber sold 24,180 shares of GAP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $556,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,832. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,682 shares of company stock worth $3,709,638. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPS. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in GAP by 317.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in GAP in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of GAP by 117.8% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in GAP by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in GAP during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. 58.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GAP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.