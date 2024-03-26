BMO Capital Markets Increases GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target to $18.00

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Friday. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

GPS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on GAP from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on GAP to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen increased their price objective on GAP from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday. KGI Securities increased their price objective on shares of GAP from $9.10 to $25.20 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on GAP from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.89.

GAP stock opened at $27.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.53. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.24. GAP has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $28.59.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. GAP had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.75) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GAP will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.78%.

In other news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 27,222 shares of GAP stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $767,115.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,985 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,897.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 27,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $767,115.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,985 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,897.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Gruber sold 24,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $556,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,832. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 153,682 shares of company stock valued at $3,709,638. 30.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of GAP by 317.5% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in GAP by 117.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in GAP by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of GAP during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

