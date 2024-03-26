X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley downgraded X4 Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at X4 Pharmaceuticals

XFOR opened at $1.46 on Friday. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.34. The firm has a market cap of $245.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.88.

In other news, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 27,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $27,998.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,025. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other X4 Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Paula Ragan sold 49,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total value of $43,716.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 765,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,259.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 27,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $27,998.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,708 shares of company stock worth $170,428 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of X4 Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XFOR. Barclays PLC bought a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $678,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,700,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 5,273,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after acquiring an additional 668,422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase Ib clinical trial to treat chronic neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia.

