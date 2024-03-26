American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.82.

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Down 3.7 %

AEO opened at $24.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.59. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $26.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.72.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.14%.

American Eagle Outfitters declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback 30,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $1,243,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,818,875.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $1,243,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,818,875.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 24,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $488,089.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,674,750.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 133,074 shares of company stock worth $2,850,948. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,025 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,080 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,456 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. TCM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.0% during the second quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 74,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 6.1% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Eagle Outfitters

(Get Free Report)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

See Also

