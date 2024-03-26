International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $26.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Argus lowered their target price on International Game Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on International Game Technology from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $29.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IGT

International Game Technology Price Performance

Shares of IGT stock opened at $21.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.09 and its 200 day moving average is $27.17. International Game Technology has a 1-year low of $19.96 and a 1-year high of $33.99.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. International Game Technology had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that International Game Technology will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Game Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Game Technology

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 166.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 113.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in International Game Technology by 770.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Game Technology

(Get Free Report)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.