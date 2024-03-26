Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Micron Technology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Micron Technology from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $118.69.

Micron Technology Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $117.13 on Friday. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $121.41. The company has a market cap of $129.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.70.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.03) earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.33%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total value of $563,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,431,525.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total value of $563,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,431,525.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 254,228 shares of company stock worth $24,036,891. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

