NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $1,100.00 at UBS Group

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $800.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NVDA. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $630.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, February 16th. They set a buy rating and a $1,200.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $908.68.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.8 %

NVDA opened at $950.02 on Friday. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $258.50 and a 1-year high of $974.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $743.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $562.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 79.57, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 22.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total transaction of $19,354,368.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,189,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,588,833.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total transaction of $19,354,368.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,189,083 shares in the company, valued at $645,588,833.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 104,774 shares of company stock worth $64,322,528. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.