LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) PT Raised to $16.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

LZ has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on LegalZoom.com from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.36.

LegalZoom.com Price Performance

LZ stock opened at $12.97 on Friday. LegalZoom.com has a 52-week low of $6.89 and a 52-week high of $15.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.21.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $158.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.25 million. LegalZoom.com had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 15.79%. Equities analysts expect that LegalZoom.com will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at LegalZoom.com

In other LegalZoom.com news, EVP Nicole Miller sold 24,557 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $239,430.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,034,249.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Richard Preece sold 9,462 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $124,614.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 498,519 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,565,495.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,555 shares of company stock valued at $664,688 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 44.60% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LegalZoom.com

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LZ. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 17.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 117.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 1.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 105,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company's platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

